Vanished: GBI renews call for answers in disappearance of Ga. toddler

DOUGHERTY Co., Ga. (WALB) - January 22, 2021 will mark four years since an EF-3 tornado hit Dougherty County, leaving five people dead.
One person, a child, is still missing after the storm. Many people continue to wonder if there are any updates in the case of Detrez Green, 2.
His mother reported him missing from their mobile home after that tornado on January 22, 2017.
Last week, Detrez would have turned 6-years-old.
Instead, he is nowhere to be found.
For several days following the storm, crews searched the area of his parents' home on Sylvester Road.
Lan Skalla was on a search and rescue team.
He said they never found definitive evidence that the child was ever at that home the day of the tornado.
“We talked to people in the mobile home park. Nobody had said they had ever seen either parent with the child, but they had seen the parents buying diapers,” Skalla said. “Nobody in the mobile home park had ever come up and said, ‘yes, we saw that child here that day.’ So that made it difficult for us.”
To this day, no one has given investigators a photo of Detrez to help in the search. Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) agents said that is part of the reason the toddler is not listed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
If you know anything about what happened to Detrez, call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600, the GBI’s Regional Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.
