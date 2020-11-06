Bass Pro Shops implements COVID-19 measures for visits with Santa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The coronavirus isn’t stopping Santa Claus from coming to the Coastal Empire this year. Bass Pro Shops has announced its bringing back its annual Santa’s Wonderland. It’s set to open this weekend, but there are some changes to the experience.
The Bass Pro Shops at the Savannah Mall says Santa will return on Saturday, Nov. 7, with a special tailgate event starting at 5 p.m.
“The holiday season is almost here and we want to make it a joyful holiday for everybody,” Bass Pro Shops Manager Michael O’Brien said.
The holidays will look different this year, but Bass Pro Shops says they’re trying to keep with their traditions. From Nov. 8 through Dec. 24, Santa Claus will be back to take free pictures with families, but the store will be implementing some new safety measures.
Those wanting time with Saint Nick must make a reservation beforehand. Guests will have their temperatures taken before meeting Santa. The general manager says plexiglass has been installed in front of Santa’s chair. Families will be asked to sit on a bench in front of the glass for their pictures with Santa. Additional measures include social distancing markers to keep groups six feet apart.
The general manager says they’ve also hired additional elves to help with sanitizing Santa’s Wonderland.
“So, they will be working nonstop to clean Santa’s Wonderland throughout the day,” O’Brien added.
WTOC reached out to the Coastal Health District to see if they had any guidelines for a safe visit with Santa. A representative says the Coastal Health District and CDC don’t have specific guidelines on this type of activity right now.
