Beaufort Co. Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department reopening

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department is re-opening.
It has been a long time since anyone was able to visit the Beaufort County Drug and Alcohol Abuse Center. But after months of virtual visit, they will be able to open their doors once again.
The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Department is re-opening both of its service locations. Beaufort County residents will be able to take advantage of their services starting Monday, November 16 at 8 a.m.
For the last several months meetings have been held virtually making it more difficult for the department to reach users. Now that the department is re-opening they can offer more in person services like assessments, individual counseling, outpatient and intensive outpatient, and urine drug screens. They will also be able to help those who may have been impacted by higher rates of abuse during COVID-19.
Opening back up will help them in their mission to help individuals work through and prevent problems caused by substance abuse.
And there are separate offices you can visit depending on where you are in the county, if you’re in Beaufort you can call 843.255.6000 to get more information, and if you are in Bluffton or Hilton head you can call 843.255.6020.
