Beaufort Co. election officials certify results

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County certified their voting results Friday morning.
The Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration met Friday to review provisional ballots or ballots that had issues on the day of the election. They say, this year there was an increase in the number that needed to be reviewed because of the increase in absentee ballots.
“I recommend we accept this ballot. All in favor, aye," said Chairman Ron Clifford.
More than 500 ballots had to be reviewed by the board Friday morning.
For the board to certify election results they must first discuss every situation where a voter was rejected from the polls or had to submit a provisional ballot.
“We’re just trying to police our system so it makes it fair.”
In many cases the ballots that needed to be reviewed were those who requested an absentee ballot but ended up voting in person or they had not voted in a while and had been archived in the system.
“So that’s why we are excepting this ballot.”
Voters who wanted to discuss their ballot or the issue associated with could come view the process and give comment if needed.
But votes were certified after each case was discussed.
“The results have been tallied.”
The city of Beaufort also certified their results Friday morning.
“And I hear by certified a city results.”
Locking in the 2020 general election for Beaufort County.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.