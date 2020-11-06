Chatham Co. counting last of ballots, deadline passes for remaining ballots to arrive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Chatham County, the 5 p.m. deadline has passed for overseas votes, absentee ballots needing to be cured and provisional ballots to come into the Registrars Office for approval.
All of those categories account for about 1,000 additional votes that could be added into the unofficial count that’s already been tabulated.
Thursday night, every ballot received through 7 p.m. on Election Day was posted, according to the County elections supervisor.
Here’s the breakdown of what remains and could be added here in Chatham County. As of Thursday, 337 Uniformed and Overseas absentee ballots had been mailed out by the Registrars Office, 298 cure forms asking voters for further proof they are who they say they are, and 378 provisional ballots filled out by voters for one reason or another.
These votes and others around the state needing to be in by five could have huge implications on tight races, and for which presidential candidate the state is called.
“I do expect that there will be a small, relatively small number of these ballots. But every vote does count. And when you get down to an election that’s close like this, that is really emphasized for everybody," said Chatham County Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney.
Counties have until next Friday to certify the results, making them official. The Chairman of the Chatham County Board of Elections said this week he was hopeful they could certify the results here at next Monday’s board meeting, but told us Friday he’s not sure if that will happen.
“There’s lots of things for us to do before we can certify. And I do have to say it probably won’t be Monday at this point. So the question we need to now turn our attention to is, if we can’t certify by Monday, can we do it Tuesday, can we do it Wednesday. So we need to start figuring that out," said Mahoney.
Mahoney says he’s confident they’ll certify by next Friday’s deadline, but added he would like to certify earlier if possible.
One interesting point, we spoke with one voter who said she’d received a call from a political party volunteer saying she needed to have her ballot cured, when she in fact did not.
