Chatham County Commissioner Chairman-elect ready to jump into new position

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we’ve watched the close race for Chatham County Commissioner we now know Chester Ellis will be fill the role this January.
We asked Chester Ellis how he was feeling after waiting to see all the votes and he joked it took less time than the primaries so he was feeling great and so were his supporters.
Ellis started off thanking not only voters, but his family, campaign staff, supporters and more.
He also said he talked to Jason Buelterman his opponent and they were proud to run a campaign focused on the issues and will work together however they can.
Ellis did get a bit emotional during his remarks as he called up his 4-year-old granddaughter Lauren who he said is the inspiration for his run as he works towards a brighter future for the next generation.
Ellis said he has already worked to talk to the next group of commissioners and met with all the fire chiefs to make sure everyone is on the same page moving forward.
He says he plans to make that happen with all police, business owners and hold town halls with residents.
“Chatham County is in a unique place where growth is here, it’s not coming it is here. I want to make sure that we all are a part of the changes that’s going to come in the next ten years in Chatham County so in order to do that we must set the foundation for that right now so that when it’s time to build we build on a solid foundation and that foundation includes every one being at the table," Ellis said.
Chester Ellis joked he is only moving a few chairs over, but says next week he will begin working alongside Al Scott, the current chairman, who was term limited to ensure a smooth transition.
He says he is ready to get to work for the citizens of Chatham County regardless of who voted for him or not, it’s time to come together and do what’s needed.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.