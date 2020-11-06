Friday: Cloudier, warmer and showery weather-pattern heading into the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a milder start with temperatures in the low to mid-60s around the Savannah Metro, under a mostly cloudy sky. A few showers, or some sprinkles, are possible this morning and the chance of rain increases a bit heading into the afternoon and early evening.
The chance of rain remains isolated, to scattered, today.
The temperature peaks in the upper 70s to near 80° this afternoon. The forecast remains a little gloomy heading into the weekend with at least scattered rain in the first alert forecast.
Temperatures remain unseasonably warm and the chance of rain increases significantly heading into next week as moisture from Eta, in the Gulf, streams northward.
TROPICS -
Eta has remerged or is reemerging into the Caribbean today and is forecast to re strengthen as it tracks towards Cuba; then taking a sharp turn into the Gulf early next week. From there, there is uncertainty. But, we do know moisture will stream northward, into the southeast, even though the storm is well south of us. Some weakening is possible as it gets closer to the Gulf Coast by the middle of next week.
Have a great weekend,
Cutter
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.