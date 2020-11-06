Grab a Bag for Kids goes virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Due to COVID concerns, Horizons Savannah is taking its eighth annual Grab a Bag for Kids event virtual. This live and silent purse auction allows guests to bid online for designer handbags, vacation experiences and more.
You can join in the fun Friday, Nov. 13, at 12:30 p.m. in the comfort of your home or office.
Proceeds from Grab a Bag for Kids will benefit students who need community support more than ever. Extended school closures and virtual learning are widening the achievement gap for students who don’t have the right resources. To help close the gap, Horizons Savannah has shifted its efforts to distributing laptops, iPads and providing Wi-Fi access to students to ensure connection to virtual learning.
Horizons also provided virtual programming to keep youth engaged in learning throughout the summer. This school year, the program has continued during after-school hours with the addition of free tutoring. Horizons has also provided back-to-school supplies and over 1,000 books for at-home libraries.
Among the auction items available at the Grab a Bag for Kids event is an incredible getaway package valued at over $5,000 from Montage Palmetto Bluff. Participants may access the auction with a minimum donation of $30 to Horizons Savannah.
To sign-up or learn about the program, visit horizonssavannah.org or call 961-8854.
