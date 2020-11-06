Jamie’s Weekend Forecast 11-06-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several cities made it to 80° this afternoon including Savannah, Sylvania, Hazlehurst, and Alma. Clouds have darkened and rain to light sprinkles have dotted the coast to I-95. For the rest of the afternoon expect upper 70s a bit of breeze, cloudiness, and a spotty shower.
As the coastal trough moves closer to land, more moisture will spread across the inland areas as well after 5:30pm sunset.
Daybreak Saturday mostly cloudy skies especially closer to the coast, 66 and a 30% chance of showers. It’ll become sunnier in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers, high 81°.
Sunday: 67/79 mix of sun and clouds, 30% chance of scattered showers.
Monday, high pressure to the north with begin to shift east into the Atlantic as Eta continues to track westward from South Florida into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico. Deeper moisture will spread into the area and rain chances increase; warmth and humid conditions are expected.
Timing of it all is also dependent on a cold front approaching from the west. Rainfall will be more abundant and heavier. Thunderstorms possible but how strong is also dependent on changes in the NHC track. Temperatures will be above normal, especially overnight lows, which could be near record high minimums.
Marine Forecast: 15-20 knot range; seas increase to 6ft across the nearshore waters. Small Craft Advisories are now in effect through Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.