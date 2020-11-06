MountainFilm on Tour Savannah To Host Veterans Day Event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Veterans Day is just around the corner, and Mountainfilm On Tour is hosting an event to honor veterans and first responders.
For the seventh year, they’re screening films centered around veterans.
The Director of MountainFilm on Tour Savannah told us about one of the films that will be screened this year.
The event is happening virtually this year, so you’ll be able to watch the films from home any time between noon on November 12th and noon on November 14th.
It’s free for all veterans and first responders. If you don’t fall into one of those categories, you’ll need to pay for tickets.
Those costs $10 for individuals and $15 for families.
To see a full lineup of films and more information, click here.
To purchase tickets, click here.
