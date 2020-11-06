No plans to change Chatham Co. election process

CHATAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As Chatham County continues to wait to certify election results, questions are being asked about the process.
Chatham County is one of very few counties that have separate board of registrars and board of election offices. While some feel that makes for a slower count, others say it’s more secure.
Any changes to the current structure of elections duties in Chatham County would come from the county level.
“I think, first, Chatham County did a very good job as far as the matters in this particular election. It was liked to have been controversial, but it wasn’t. We have a very good process here,” Chatham County District 3 Commissioner Bobby Lockett said.
While votes were counted meticulously, the entire country watched and waited for our results. Election leaders say the process is always this way. The board of registrars handles the absentee ballots and verifies signatures while the board of elections handles in-person voting and tabulation.
Though some wonder if this division in two offices slowed the process down, commissioners say it provides a level of accountability.
“In a way, you have a built in checks and balances in that aspect and that reduces the opportunities for voter fraud so that’s the upside. Does it take a little longer maybe so, maybe it was also the high volume,” Chatham County District 4 Commissioner Patrick Farrell said.
This year there were a record 41,735 absentee ballots cast in Chatham County, which take longer to process and tabulate. Though counting votes did take time, Commissioner Lockett says the process is clear and not broken.
“I suggest that we leave the situation the way it is. It is fixed it’s working and it’s very auditable,” Commissioner Lockett.
While Commissioner Farrell agrees Chatham County’s election process works, he says there have been discussions about changing it in the past though no current talks are happening. He says he’s open to looking at any improvements in the county.
“We’ll just have to hash out if it’s an improvement or not. So, when you change something, you know there is inherent resistance to change so you have to have a really good case to approach a community issue like this and make changes so we’ll see,” Commissioner Farrell said.
It’s been a long election week. Full of absentee ballot verification, processing, and tabulating. Despite the grueling process, elected officials say the process worked in Chatham County.
Again, there is no current discussion about changing the board of elections and board of registrars. It would need a lot more discussion and research. But the county commission will get four new members and a new chairman in the new year.
