Socially distanced turkey drive held by Chatham Parkway Toyota

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Parkway Toyota plans to hold a socially distanced turkey drive to bring local families in need a Thanksgiving turkey dinner. They are calling this two-day event Trunk-a-Turkey.
All individuals and families wishing to receive a free turkey dinner will pull up to the dealership in their vehicles. Trunk-a-Turkey workers will place a turkey and side dishes into the vehicles' trunks.
Trunk-a-Turkey will take place at Chatham Parkway Toyota on Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. As social distancing is still in effect in the Lowcountry, this event will provide free turkey dinners for needy local families in a safe way.
“We are so thrilled about this idea,” says Harry Chaney, general manager of Chatham Parkway Toyota. “The fact that during the time of this pandemic, where we all have to keep our distance from one another, we can still help get food to families just means everything to us.”
Although individuals and families of Trunk-a-Turkey will remain in their vehicles while dealership staff members load their trunks with dinners, all attendees are asked to wear face masks in an effort to help protect everyone. Find out more at ChathamParkwayToyota.com.
