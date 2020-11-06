Spotty showers move onshore this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers have remained offshore for most of the morning, but they will be moving onshore this afternoon.
Highs top out in the mid to upper 70s, with slightly cooler temperatures expected along the coast. Coastal communities have the best chance to see showers throughout the rest of the day into the evening.
Areas west of I-95 won’t be as damp, but could see a shower or two. These showers shouldn’t be heavy enough to mess up any football games this evening, but I would have an umbrella handy if you have outdoor plans.
Isolated showers are possible once again Saturday and Sunday with highs upper 70s to about 80 degrees. Temperatures remain above average for the next week, with showers likely increasing Monday through the middle of the week.
Eta has remerged or is reemerging into the Caribbean today and is forecast to re strengthen as it tracks towards Cuba; then taking a sharp turn into the Gulf early next week. From there, there is uncertainty. But, we do know moisture will stream northward, into the southeast, even though the storm is well south of us. Some weakening is possible as it gets closer to the Gulf Coast by the middle of next week.
