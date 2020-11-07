Fundraiser held for businesses destroyed by fires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Nearly two months after a massive fire destroyed several businesses on Ferguson Ave in the Sandfly area, many of them came together to start rebuilding.
Nearly 40 vendors were set up with tents outside of the Montgomery Athletic Association on Saturday for a benefit to raise money for the businesses affected.
The owner at Nonstop Fitness says it was important for business owners to come together during this time.
She says the rebuilding process will take a while but they appreciate the support of the community.
“We’re all small businesses, every business that was affected is locally owned and operated, so we just wanted to give back to roots," said Kristi Como. "That’s who we are and we want to go back and support those local artists, those local small businesses that have supported us all of these years.”
Como says they received almost $10,000 dollars in donations for their silent auction that was held at the event.
