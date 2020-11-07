‘Moms of Murdered Sons’ hold peace walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Community members and city leaders came out to Daffin Park on Saturday morning to help put an end to the gun violence in the city.
District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan organized a ‘Moms of Murdered Sons’ peace walk.
She gets organizations together every year to help restore peace within the city.
Wilder Bryan’s son was shot and killed back in 2015 and since then she’s been trying to be an advocate to other grieving mothers in the community.
She says their goal is to help pair the younger generation with mentors to help keep them on the right path.
“This thing called life is real, we only get one chance and so our community has to know that we’re doing this because we believe in our future and our future is our children, and if they don’t see them and we don’t fight for them together, then there’s a problem,” said Wilder Bryan.
