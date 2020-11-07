Responders begin cutting Section One of Golden Ray wreckage

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials have begun cutting a section of an overturned cargo ship off the Georgia coast.
The Unified Command in charge of the removal operation released pictures Saturday morning showing responders preparing to cut Section One of the Golden Ray wreckage.
The crane known as the VB 10,000, stands 255 feet high and will straddle the ship, using a large chain to saw the vessel into massive pieces to be hauled away on barges
The Golden Ray capsized in St. Simons Sound after leaving the Port of Brunswick in September 2019.
