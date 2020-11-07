Warm weather persists, rain chances on the rise!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures only fall to the upper 60s for many communities overnight under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers will once again move in from the Atlantic with onshore flow persisting on Sunday. A downpour or two will be mixed into Sunday’s showers, make sure you have your rain gear with you and drive safely if you have to hit the roads!
Isolated showers are possible throughout the day on Monday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s followed by an afternoon high near 80 degrees. Moisture continues to push north as Tropical Storm Eta positions itself near South Florida early this week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the wettest days for us in the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Severe weather is not expected, but this will be an unsettled time with some lightning possible. Wind could gust near 30 along the coast along with slightly higher tides. A minor storm surge is also possible, mainly south of the Altamaha River. Thankfully, flooding is not a big concern at this time. Most accumulations will range from 1 to 2 inches through the middle of the week.
Higher than normal rain chances continue through the end of the week, with drier weather returning for this coming weekend. Highs will remain well above our average of 73 degrees for this time of the year, with highs likely in the upper 70s to lower 80s this week.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Eta is approaching Cuba with max sustained wind at 65 miles per hour. Eta will move over Cuba on Sunday, approaching southern Florida on Monday. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for southern Florida through Tuesday evening. Most models then bring Eta west of Florida into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Eta will likely remain a Tropical Storm as it encounters shear by the middle of the week. Stay tuned for updates!
