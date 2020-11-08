Chatham County veterans gather for annual banquet ahead of Veteran’s Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Veterans Day is just a few days away and the celebrations are already in full swing. Chatham County veterans met on Sunday for their annual Veteran’s Day banquet.
“We’ve got WWII veterans here, Korea veterans, Vietnam veterans all the way up to Desert Storm and post 911 veterans, Iraq and Afghanistan.”
25 veteran organizations, including American Legions, VFWs, and Marine Corps Leagues throughout Chatham County were represented at the annual Veterans Council of Chatham County banquet.
“All veterans should be recognized because you either give your life or you don’t for the country,” said Joe Higgins, Chairman of the Veterans Council of Chatham County.
WWII veteran Howard Young says he served in the Navy for almost four years. He says although he never saw battle, he experienced and sacrificed a lot.
“A small plane from Guam would fly in with air freight from the United States and we would deliver it to aircraft carriers, battleships, cruisers, destroyers whatever,” Young said.
Past and present Veterans of the Year were also in attendance. Including the 2020-2021 Veteran of the Year, Jimmy Ray, and the 1992 Veteran of the Year, Don Fallin.
“It was the most wonderful thing that ever happened to me in my life other than being born,” says Fallin.
Fallin says he was a technician in the Army for three years and enlisted when he was 21-years-old. He says he learned a lot during his time and got to see the world.
“I had a job where I was very lucky. I was not where anything bad was going on, but because of the job I had I went to the places where bad was going on.”
Veterans say Veterans Day is a time to reflect and thank those who served and who are currently serving.
“A time to be thankful for what we have. Say a prayer that we’ll continue to do good.”
“Thank you for our veterans, thank you for the people that are serving now and thank you for helping protect our country and keeping it safe.”
