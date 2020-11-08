CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Winning $200K lottery ticket sold in Florence, officials say

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - One lucky person in the Pee Dee is $200,000 richer after buying a winning lottery ticket last week, according to officials.
The South Carolina Education Lottery said a winning ticket for Friday’s Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at the Quick Shop on Celebration Boulevard.
The ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Friday, for a prize of $100,000, but lottery officials said the ticket holder “powered up” to double the prize to $200,000.
Those winning numbers are listed below:
- 9-20-22-23-25
- Power Up: 2
Officials said the winner has 180 days from the day of the drawing to claim the prize.
