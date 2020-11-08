Nightly lane/ramp closures begin at I-16 & I-95 Monday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Weather permitting, nightly lane and ramp closures begin Monday night as part of the I-16 and I-95 improvement project which will widen portions of I-16.
Timing: Nightly from 10PM to 5AM
Motorists traveling on I-16 westbound can access I-95 southbound by exiting onto I-95 northbound to US-80 at exit 102. Drivers will then take the onramp back to I-95 southbound.
Motorists traveling on I-95 northbound can access I-16 westbound, by continuing north on I-95 to US-80 at exit 102. Drivers will then take the onramp back to I-95 Southbound where they can then take the I-16 westbound onramp.
Motorists traveling on I-16 westbound who wish to continue traveling on I-16 westbound will also have to take a detour. Motors will take exit onto I-95 northbound (Exit 157B) then exit at US Highway 80 (Exit 102). Drivers can then access I-95 southbound to get to the exit for the I-16 westbound ramp .
