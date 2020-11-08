Saint Leo University, Savannah Feed the Hungry look to feed families this Thanksgiving

Saint Leo University-Savannah Center is partnering with Savannah Feed the Hungry to feed 10 deserving families full Thanksgiving meals this season. (Source: Saint Leo University- Savannah Center)
By WTOC Staff | November 8, 2020 at 12:03 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 12:03 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you know a family that might not be able to put together a full thanksgiving meal this year, Saint Leo University is here to help.

Saint Leo University- Savannah Center is partnering with Savannah Feed the Hungry to help feed 10 deserving families full Thanksgiving meals this season.

To nominate a family from home, just email savannah@saintleo.edu. Please include the following information:

· Family name

· Contac information

· Why the family is deserving of a meal

Make sure “Savannah Thanksgiving Meal” is in the subject line.

Email deadline is November 16th and selected families with be notified by November 18th with pickup instructions.

