Saint Leo University, Savannah Feed the Hungry look to feed families this Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you know a family that might not be able to put together a full thanksgiving meal this year, Saint Leo University is here to help.
Saint Leo University- Savannah Center is partnering with Savannah Feed the Hungry to help feed 10 deserving families full Thanksgiving meals this season.
To nominate a family from home, just email savannah@saintleo.edu. Please include the following information:
· Family name
· Contac information
· Why the family is deserving of a meal
Make sure “Savannah Thanksgiving Meal” is in the subject line.
Email deadline is November 16th and selected families with be notified by November 18th with pickup instructions.
