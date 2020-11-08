Warm weather continues, wetter weather to come!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Scattered showers have once again made their way onshore today and will continue to do so through the afternoon into the evening.
It’s breezy with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour likely through the afternoon. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s, with slightly cooler temperatures where showers have moved overhead.
Temperatures only fall to about 70 degrees overnight with an isolated shower or two passing through. Temperatures will climb near 80 degrees in the afternoon with a few showers around, but they won’t be as numerous as what we saw over the weekend.
Our chance for showers and even a thunderstorm or two increases on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moisture will continue advecting north thanks to Tropical Storm Eta. Our active weather pattern continues through the week, with a chance for showers each day.
Highs also remain well-above average, with highs near 80 and morning temperatures near 70 degrees. We’ll see a slight dip in temperatures this weekend, but fall-like weather is still at least a week away.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Eta has passed over Cuba and is now projected to become a Category One Hurricane near the Florida keys on Monday. This system will then move to the west into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to maintain its hurricane classification through Wednesday morning.
There won’t be much movement in this system through the middle of the week, meaning persistent rainfall and Tropical-Storm force wind will be possible over southern Florida through midweek where some areas could receive over 5 inches of rainfall. Models are not in high agreement in where Eta moves by the end of the week. It could hang out in the eastern Gulf, or move back across Florida. Stay tuned for updates!
Locally, we could see 1-2″+ of rainfall through the end of the week with higher totals closer to the coastline.
