Beaufort swears in new chief of police

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Beaufort swore in their new police chief Monday morning and he says it’s something he’s been working for for years.
Dale McDorman was sworn in as Beaufort’s police chief after serving as interim police chief for three months.
“The last three months obviously have been an emotional roller coaster. And, although I knew this day was coming, I found out last week with everybody else did, I don’t know that it really set up until I place my hand on the Bible and raise my right hand," said Beaufort Police Chief Dale McDorman.
McDorman is a homegrown member of Beaufort Police Department.
“I’ve worked here 25 years, so I worked my way up from a patrolman so it feels good. It’s a proud moment.”
He says there are a few things he wants to address in the city, Namely, transparency and community outreach.
“They can help me figure out what the community wants and what the community needs. And they can also help me figure out the best way to do that.”
He says he’s knows he’s taking this position at a crucial moment.
“I agreed with the protest that were going on and the reason for them”
And now he’s just excited to get to work.
“It gives me the opportunity to get back out there. I’ve been kind of behind the scenes and to see the protest that were here, but they weren’t directed at us? I told our officers we have a chance now to be the example. We have a chance to show other departments that may be struggling this is how you do it. And I think if we continue doing what we are doing and we continue to work well with others we can continue to set that example.”
