Building a business, brand dedicated to service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kevin Ryan, founder of Service Brewing, is a man who in a few short years has built a brand and business dedicated to serving. He shared his journey from West Point, to Iraq to Savannah, and how his company will celebrate Veterans Day.
Ryan knew early on what he wanted to do with his life, and the call to serve came at a perfect time.
“Once I started looking at colleges, I knew I wanted to get into engineering. During first Desert Storm war, there was an uptick in patriotism,” Ryan said.
He graduated from the United States Military Academy and began his career.
“After graduating West Point, I spent a year in Fort Benning. Was assigned to Airborne Unit in Alaska, jumped out of 68 planes into the snow. I came back to Colorado in 3rd Brigade 4th Infantry Division. In 2003, we deployed to Iraq as part of initial invasion third infantry division, came through Kuwait, secured Baghdad,” Ryan said. “In 2004, I was able to bring everyone home from that deployment, went out on top, decided to apply to my skills to other things.”
Ryan worked in healthcare for eight years, then.
“Meredith brought me a homebrewing kit for Valentine’s Day in 2012 and the rest is history,” Ryan said.
Immediately, he went to work. He developed a business plan, called friends to invest, and found the perfect home for Service Brewing in 2013. The popular craft brewery and local hangout continues to grow every year, and Ryan attributes the company’s core values to its success.
“Service is a belief, not just a job, when you’re in the Army you’re serving your country when you leave,” Ryan said.
Which is why they give so much back to the community.
“Every beer we sell, we donate a portion to the charity that were supporting at that time,” he said.
And this weekend, they have a special event planned for veterans in our area.
“Nov. 14 will be the fourth annual Victory Moto Show. It’s a custom and vintage motorcycle show,” Ryan said. “All of the proceeds from this year’s show will go the charity we’re supporting right now which is Minority Veterans of America,” Ryan said.
The event always coincides with Veterans Day, which Ryan always looks forward to. And he hopes everyone will join him in showing their appreciation to those who have served our country. “We have Memorial Day to celebrate the sacrifice people have made. Veterans Day to celebrate our veterans, those who have served and those who have continued to serve and just to say thanks,” Ryan said.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.