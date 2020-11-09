Chatham Co. Board of Elections working to certify results

“Right now the certification deadline is this Friday. We still have a fair amount of work to do before we’re prepared for that. The staff the team here is balancing the things from the polls, balancing the registrars working on balancing the absentee back to our process so all the effort right now is in making sure everything is fully balanced correctly and if there is an issue in resolving it so that we have a true and accurate count of everything," said Chatham County Elections Supervisor Russell Bridges.