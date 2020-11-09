Chatham Co. Board of Elections working to certify results

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday the Chatham County Board of Elections plans to post an additional 280 provisional ballots.
The Board of Elections meeting took place virtually as they discussed their next steps.
We have a better idea of the timeline for the certification process here locally as well as what happens at the state level.
The board plans to certify the results by Thursday night while the deadline is Friday.
But we do know the state is looking to do a risk limiting audit beginning as soon as this week which requires the local absentee ballot team to catalog and prepare for that process. Which takes time in addition to them balancing our results for the certification and a holiday in the middle of the week.
While we still face a lot for this election, the board also has to prepare for a busy next several months.
They are looking at the possibility of a state runoff on December 1 in addition to the two senator seat runoffs on January 5.
Add on top of that a potential recount, election staff will be busy. But first things first, they have to certify the November 3 election.
“Right now the certification deadline is this Friday. We still have a fair amount of work to do before we’re prepared for that. The staff the team here is balancing the things from the polls, balancing the registrars working on balancing the absentee back to our process so all the effort right now is in making sure everything is fully balanced correctly and if there is an issue in resolving it so that we have a true and accurate count of everything," said Chatham County Elections Supervisor Russell Bridges.
We did speak with the Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney who says this process is the same as always and ran as planned. He says voters should feel confident in the process and be patient as they work to finalize the election.
