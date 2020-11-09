Chatham Co. Health Dept. ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

“I think that we will serve most likely as a storage site for the vaccine when it’s initially distributed. So we want to, if that’s the case, we want to make sure that we can store the vaccine. Several of the vaccine candidates require extremely low temperature storage requirements and we currently don’t have a freezer here at our health department that can meet that particular requirement and so we, the Chatham County Health Department, as well as the Glynn County Health Department, our large sister health department in Brunswick, have both put in and ordered and purchased one of these and it’s essentially an upright freezer that can store a lot of vaccines," said Chatham County Health Administrator Dr. Chris Rustin.