Chatham Co. Health Dept. ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the reality of a COVID-19 vaccine gets closer and closer, the Chatham County Health Department is preparing their plan to be a distribution and vaccination site.
Monday Pfizer announced the early data shows their vaccine is more than 90 percent effective and they hope to seek emergency authorization from the FDA later this month.
If that’s the case, the Chatham County Health Department wanted to be ready.
They ordered new equipment to make sure they can safely store the vaccine when it’s ready to come to our area.
“I think that we will serve most likely as a storage site for the vaccine when it’s initially distributed. So we want to, if that’s the case, we want to make sure that we can store the vaccine. Several of the vaccine candidates require extremely low temperature storage requirements and we currently don’t have a freezer here at our health department that can meet that particular requirement and so we, the Chatham County Health Department, as well as the Glynn County Health Department, our large sister health department in Brunswick, have both put in and ordered and purchased one of these and it’s essentially an upright freezer that can store a lot of vaccines," said Chatham County Health Administrator Dr. Chris Rustin.
Leaders expect the freezer to arrive in a couple weeks, but say they don’t have a timeline for when or how many doses of vaccine they will be given, but expect it to be used in a phased approach based on risk.
