City of Savannah to hold virtual meetings on renewable energy resolution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is hosting a series of public meetings to receive input from the community on its 100-percent sustainability plan.
Over the next couple of decades, the city is hoping to only depend on renewable energy, and city leaders want to know what the community thinks. Several public meetings are being held to discuss the plan to become 100-percent sustainable.
Savannah Alderman Nick Palumbo calls this a massive outreach effort because in order for the city to meet its goal of only using renewable energy by 2050, it’s going to take every resident, business, nonprofit agency, and activist to make it happen.
Alderman Palumbo says he supports the goal because it would help lower monthly energy bills for every Savannahian. He also says bringing more clean energy jobs to the city would bring more high paying jobs since some clean energy positions having a starting pay of $50,000 to $60,000 a year.
If you would like to learn more or if you have a comment, you can attend one of the following Zoom meetings this week:
- At-Large Alderwomen Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alicia Blakely will host a citywide meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.
- District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier will host a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.
- District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo will host a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.
Registration for these Zoom meetings can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.