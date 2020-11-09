COVID-19 cases rising in the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - COVID-19 cases are trending upwards in the Lowcountry.
Cases are starting to rise here in the Lowcountry and Beaufort Memorial says they are preparing for a new era of COVID-19.
“Nervous. We’ve been very lucky that since the peak locally at the end of July the numbers have come down nicely but now they are sort of plateaued a little bit," said Chief Medical Officer Kurt Gambla.
COVID-19 has been steady if not slightly rising in Beaufort County over the last few weeks.
“But the numbers are not continuing to drop. They are sort of staying steady maybe even going up a little bit from day to day, so we’re nervous about that as we go into the flu season.”
These numbers are rising as news drops a vaccine may be in the future.
“If it gets approved, which it has not been by the FDA, I mean that’s exciting news. That’s what we’ve been waiting for. I think that’s going to be very helpful in our fight against COVID.”
Right now the vaccine would be two immunizations about a month apart. We asked how many people would need the vaccine for it to be affective.
“This would be the sum of people that were affected, so immune, plus the people that get vaccinations so you have passive immunity. That total would need to be about 70 percent of the population or what most people are saying.”
Any vaccinations available to the public are not expected for a few months. Dr. Gambla says in the meantime it’s important to stay safe.
“I think people need to be very vigilant especially if they are going back indoors. You can do all the things that we’ve been talking about since the beginning wear your mask, socially distance, wash your hands, and avoid others that are sick and certainly stay home if you’re sick yourself.”
