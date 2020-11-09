Flags, crosses along Lyons road recognizes veterans in the community

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Every year, the Lions Club in the city of Lyons puts up hundreds of flags and crosses to recognize the veterans in their community.
More than 200 flags and crosses line Victory Drive. City Manager, Jason Hall says the community is very patriotic and this tradition is admired every year.
“I come down this right every time I can. I just like seeing it,” said Gail Pierce.
Pierce and Lisa Smith lost their father this past July. Lee Williamson Jr. served in the Army for just over a year. His daughters say when he died, one of the first things they did was buy him this cross to add to the others that line Victory Drive.
“He served in WWII of Japan and Korea in 1946. He was part of the rebuilding and construction afterwards,” Smith said.
The Lions Club has put out the crosses and the flags for Veterans Day and Memorial Day for the last three years. This year, city officials say 33 more were added. Smith says her father always appreciated this tradition.
“When we’d say we knew somebody that their cross had been put up, he’d say he was glad they did that,” Smith said.
The sisters say it’s an honor to have their father recognized among other brave men and women who served.
“I am very proud of him because him, like anybody else who joins the military, they’ll give their life for your country and that’s a big sacrifice,” Pierce said.
Each cross has the veterans' name and the branch they served in. Each one stands proud and the flags wave at everyone who drives by.
“We’re so thankful for all of the military for what they do,” Pierce said.
“God bless the U.S.A. and all who served,” Smith said.
The crosses and flags will stay up for the next two weeks and will be back up again for Memorial Day.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.