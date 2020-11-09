Ga. Senate candidate John Ossoff shares what’s at stake for the U.S. Senate seat

GEORGIA (WTOC) - Two U.S. Senate seat elections in Georgia are headed to a runoff. The outcome could shift the balance of the Republican-controlled Senate.
Of course, we’re talking about the runoff for Senator Kelly Loeffler’s seat.
Her Democratic challenger Rafael Warnock received the most votes statewide with Loeffler trailing by about 320,000 votes, according to unofficial returns.
And the other big race to watch is for Senator David Perdue. Statewide, the senator received just under 50 percent of the vote which will force that race into a runoff election with Democratic Challenger Jon Ossoff.
Ossoff received a lot of support in Chatham County. According to unofficial returns, Ossoff received nearly 58 percent of the vote in Chatham County over incumbent David Perdue.
We asked Ossoff about that support and also what’s at stake for the U.S. Senate seat.
“What does that mean to you having that kind of support from Chatham County and this area and are you counting on that going into the runoff,” asked reporter Jessica Savage.
“Well, I am so grateful for the confidence and support of the people in Chatham County," Ossoff said. “The stakes are really high. And this isn’t about political party, and it never has been. This is about whether we’re going to have competent, honest people representing us to get us out of this crisis. The bottom line is that both of Georgia’s senators were too busy looking after their own financial welfare to protect our state and to be honest with the people of our state about this pandemic. And in order for us to move forward. to recover to ensure that working families aren’t on the verge of foreclosure or eviction. To ensure that Georgia’s small businesses aren’t on the verge of insolvency. To ensure that we don’t lose hundreds of thousands more Americans to this virus, we need to be able to get things done to contain the pandemic and to recover economically. That’s what I will do if I have the honor of representing Georgia in Senate. And that’s why getting out and voting in this runoff is so important.”
Ossoff has a lot of work to do in the counties around Chatham to win voter support. And he said he intends to do that with a visit to Savannah on Thursday. WTOC plans to be there.
We’ve asked Senator David Perdue for an interview about the election results and the likely runoff. His campaign has not agreed to one just yet - but once Sen. Perdue is available, we will share what he has to say.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.