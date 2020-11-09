Ga. Senate races projected to head to runoff

GEORGIA (WTOC) - The world of politics will be focused on Georgia from now until January.
Georgia’s two senate seats will be decided in runoffs and it could affect things nationwide.
One Georgia Southern professor we spoke with said it’s odd enough to have a state’s two senate seats decided in the same election, let alone have both go to a runoff.
“And for both senate races to decide control of the US Senate, it’s very unusual,” said GSU Professor Dr. Josh Kennedy.
Rafael Warnock and Kelly Loeffler garnered the most votes in a special election to fill Johnny Isackson’s unexpired term. Loeffler, a Republican, was appointed to serve at least until this election. Kennedy said having 20 people from both parties in the race all but guaranteed a runoff.
In the other race, incumbent senator David Perdue and democrat challenger John Ossoff, Kennedy says the Libertarian candidate drew enough support that neither major party candidate got a majority. He says the campaigning will get even stronger over the next two months.
“We saw so much advertisement during the general election because this is such a competitive state, that won’t change. Especially with control of the senate in the balance.”
He says the top vote-getter in an election ends up winning the runoff. But in the topsy turvy world of 2020, nothing’s a sure bet.
He says you’ll likely see plenty of national political movers and shakers coming here to campaign for their side.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.