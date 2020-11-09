Jasper Co. School District set to hold monthly meeting Monday

JASPER CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County School District is expected to meet Monday, Nov. 9 for its monthly school board meeting.
School board members are expected to discuss Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School’s annual graduation trip for seniors and their special revenue and expenditure budget.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. for an Executive Session that will be closed to the public. Starting at 6:30 p.m., members of the public can view and/or listen to the live stream online by clicking here.
