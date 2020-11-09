Monday: Damp weather pattern lingers ahead of wetter mid-week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Spotty rain showers are moving through the area; pushing in from the Atlantic through the morning commute.
Under more clouds than sun the temperature warms into the mid and upper 70s by noon and peaks in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Spotty showers continue into the afternoon. Today may be a bit drier than yesterday, but passing, spotty, showers remain in the forecast through the evening.
A greater chance of rain arrives tomorrow into mid-week.
Scattered rain is forecast Tuesday and both scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday. Rain will be periodic and passing, but could be heavy when it does fall. Heavier, more persistent rain is possible Thursday into early Friday as a deeper surge of moisture moves through.
A bit drier, less humid weather is expected this weekend and a stronger cold front may bring fall weather back into our area early next week.
TROPICS -
Tropical Storm Eta got very close to making a landfall in south Florida, but as forecast, as taken a westerly turn and has moves through the Keys and is forecast to track southwest over the next couple days; deeper into the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become a hurricane later Tuesday into Wednesday as it turns northward and moves through the eastern Gulf. The system is forecast to steadily weaken as it approaches the Florida Gulf Coast Friday or Saturday. In fact, it may weaken substantially before it even gets closer to another landfall in the Gulf. It’s still a system to keep an eye on, though. We’ll keep you updated.
