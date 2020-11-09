Monday: Damp weather pattern lingers ahead of wetter mid-week

Tropical Storm Eta got very close to making a landfall in south Florida, but as forecast, as taken a westerly turn and has moves through the Keys and is forecast to track southwest over the next couple days; deeper into the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become a hurricane later Tuesday into Wednesday as it turns northward and moves through the eastern Gulf. The system is forecast to steadily weaken as it approaches the Florida Gulf Coast Friday or Saturday. In fact, it may weaken substantially before it even gets closer to another landfall in the Gulf. It’s still a system to keep an eye on, though. We’ll keep you updated.