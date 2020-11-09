Savannah NAACP reacts to Kamala Harris being elected as vice president

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Local community leaders are weighing in after Kamala Harris was elected to be the first black, female vice president.
For the black community it was a historic and proud moment, it also sent a clear message that black women can achieve even the highest level of leadership in American government.
It’s a historic moment many people especially women will never forget.
Hearing the words of Howard graduate and now vice president elect Kamala Harris address the country was something that seemed bleak just months ago.
For Savannah State graduate and Savannah NAACP chapter’s first vice president Richard Shinhoster, he said that moment was not only a great achievement, but it broke barriers for many people.
He said not only did Harris graduate from the same university former associate supreme court justice Thurgood Marshall did, but she’s an example that the work many people have been putting in the last few months have been setting the stage for the history the entire country witnessed.
“I think it sets an example, it says that another glass ceiling has been broken," Shinhoster said. “You know earlier this year there were protests, many protests around the country and that was very, very good. However the protests had to change into action and I believe that this is some of the follow up, some of the action to some of the protests,” he said.
Shinhoster said he hopes many other women and women of color will continue to break barriers and set high standards for others to follow.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.