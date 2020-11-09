Showers get heavier and add storms mid week as we track Eta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunshine, clouds, sprinkles-some heavy at times through the rest of the afternoon into the late evening. Most of the rainfall today has been less than a tenth of an inch and south of the Lowcountry, but as Tropical Storm Eta starts to shift and High pressure to our north starts to push away, rain will be more widespread and we’ll add some storms.
It’s warm and gusty at times out there. The airport made it up to 83° before a cooling shower, and recorded 33mph wind gust at lunchtime.
Daybreak Tuesday: best chances for rain will be near the Georgia coast and temps in the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80° with a 50% chance of scattered showers.
Wednesday/Veterans Day: 73/82 mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered rain or rain in waves.
Thursday: 71/79 mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of widely scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms.
Friday looks wet, warm, and humid as well but rain seems to begin to taper off, still a 40% chance of scattered showers. Marine: Small Craft Advisories in place with 30kt winds and seas up to 9 feet. High Surf: Seas will peak today and dangerous conditions are expected in the surf zone at all beaches. Breakers as high as 5-6ft are expected and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for all beaches into the evening. The threat for coastal flooding at Fort Pulaski and our islands will increase late week into the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.