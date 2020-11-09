Showers get heavier and add storms mid week as we track Eta

Friday looks wet, warm, and humid as well but rain seems to begin to taper off, still a 40% chance of scattered showers. Marine: Small Craft Advisories in place with 30kt winds and seas up to 9 feet. High Surf: Seas will peak today and dangerous conditions are expected in the surf zone at all beaches. Breakers as high as 5-6ft are expected and a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for all beaches into the evening. The threat for coastal flooding at Fort Pulaski and our islands will increase late week into the weekend.