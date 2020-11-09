Warm, unsettled pattern ahead this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures only fall to about 70 degrees overnight with an isolated shower or two passing through.
Temperatures will climb near 80 degrees in the afternoon with a few showers around, but they won’t be as numerous as what we saw over the weekend.
A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 7AM to 7PM on Monday. Waves could reach as high as 6 feet along the Georgia and South Carolina coastline. Swimming is not advised.
Our chance for showers and even a thunderstorm or two increases on Tuesday and Wednesday. Moisture will continue advecting north thanks to Tropical Storm Eta. Our active weather pattern continues through the week, with a chance for showers each day.
Highs also remain well-above average, with highs near 80 and morning temperatures near 70 degrees. We’ll see a slight dip in temperatures this weekend, but fall-like weather is still at least a week away.
Tropics:
Tropical Storm Eta has officially made landfall over the Florida Keys as a Tropical storm with max sustained wind at 65 miles per hour. Eta is projected to become a Category One Hurricane in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday morning. This system will then move to the west into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, where it is expected to maintain its hurricane classification through Wednesday morning.
There won’t be much movement in this system through the middle of the week, meaning persistent rainfall and Tropical-Storm force wind will be possible over southern Florida through midweek where some areas could receive over 5 inches of rainfall. Models are not in high agreement in where Eta moves by the end of the week. It could hang out in the eastern Gulf, or move back across Florida. Stay tuned for updates!
Locally, we could see 1-2″+ of rainfall through the end of the week with higher totals closer to the coastline.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.