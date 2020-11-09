Work begins on drainage improvement project in Richmond Hill neighborhood

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -Drainage improvements for an older Richmond Hill neighborhood got underway on Monday.
The improvements are expected to be complete in the next few months and funded by SPLOST.
Richmond Hill assistant city manager Scott Allison says this $436,000 project will be done in phases. Phase one has already started, and Allison says it will take about 84 days to complete. He says it’s something that’s much needed.
For the next two and a half months, residents living in the Richmond Heights subdivision will hear a little extra noise. This neighborhood sits just off Highway 144 across from St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
“The work will include replacing the existing culverts, there have been some failures from some old culverts located," said Allison. "It’s open ditches in there, so the ditches lead on those streets to the culverts.”
Allison says the Richmond Heights area is one of the older neighborhoods in the city and it’s important to keep them up to date. The current drainage design in the subdivision is open ditches and not curb and gutter like a lot of other neighborhood designs.
“We’ll replace those culverts with concrete pipe, as well as some pipe proportions of some of the existing ditches and then there’s an exercise that will be going through the regrade of the existing ditch system, to ensure proper drainage in the neighborhood,” he says.
Crews are working to make sure the project is not too inconvenient for people living in the area.
“The driveways in the areas where the culverts do go under it will be replaced and matched before construction and they will be cut and minimized the amount of material that has to be removed. So the culverts will be replaced and so as soon as that’s done residents will be able to use their driveway."
Allison says the project should be done by February.
