Young voters one of largest groups of registered voters in Chatham Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Young people across the country showed up in large numbers for the election.
Here at home, people ages 18 to 24 were one of the largest groups of registered voters in Chatham County.
Both parties say they need young people to continue to vote, especially during Georgia’s runoff election for U.S. Senate.
“The more you turn out. The more that’s going to help. They don’t go by the each district. They go by all the districts so we need all the help we can get," said John Haden with West Chatham Dems.
John Haden with West Chatham Dems says he’s seen younger voters participate this election cycle. Whether
“This is new to me. I haven’t seen this kind of enthusiasm from young people and I guess 40 or 50 years now. And it’s really good and I’m really happy.”
He also says young Georgians not only put the state in the position to determine the outcome of the presidential race but also possibly flip the U.S. Senate. Savannah Young Republicans Chairman Carri Johnson says both sides knew votes from young people were crucial and they showed up during early voting.
“Young adults really aren’t that demographic that tend to vote early and so I think that that’s played a huge part in what we’re seeing in Georgia and in Chatham county because you had people voting early and sometimes before all of the debates. Before they knew all the issues. Before all the candidates had a chance to reach that demographic," said Johnson.
Johnson says candidates needs to reach out to younger voters early through social media and at colleges and universities. From the economy to climate change, she says young people care about a number issues and they need to be considered.
“Our generation just really wants to feel not only our voice is being heard but were a part of the process because that’s what it’s about. Making people not only feel heard but making sure they’re involved know what’s going on.”
Both groups say they’re proud of the young people that turned out to vote in the general election. They’re encouraging them to vote in the coming months too.
The Secretary of State’s Office says it was their goal to reach young people to work the polls this election cycle.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.