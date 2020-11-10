BCSO raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through No Shave November

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - If you notice some of the sheriffs deputies for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office seem a little hairier than normal, bear with them. It’s No Shave November.
“Well we put out an advisory and also on social media to let people know that we are not dropping our standards, we are doing this for a reason," said Bob Bromage, BSCO Communications.
Deputies for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office were allowed to donate $50 to forgo shaving their faces to raise money for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
So far, more than 50 deputies and people outside of the agency are participating, which means they will be able to donate over $1,000 to St. Jude. The challenge will extend into December for $100 each. That money will be donated to local families to purchase holiday gifts.
“Every November law enforcement agencies and corporations offer their employees and no shave November which gives you an opportunity to donate to a good cause and gives our deputies and civilian personnel a reason to grab their facial hair and have some fun!”
