Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – third degree.
The sheriff’s office states it arrested 31-year-old Andrew Jeremy Reed, of Lobeco, on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Reed is accused of uploading child sexual abuse images to the Internet from computers and/or other electronic devices.
He is currently being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Reed after receiving notification from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) initiative that online child sexual abuse images were being uploaded from an address in Beaufort County.
Investigators obtained a warrant to search a residence on Morgan Road. During the search of the residence, investigators seized numerous computers, mobile telephones, and electronic storage devices during the execution of that search warrant.
Further examination of some of the evidence obtained during the search warrant prompted investigators to obtain six arrest warrants and arrest Reed.
