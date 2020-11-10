Bryan Co. Sheriff-elect wants to grow working relationship between departments

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new sheriff will soon oversee Bryan County and he’s already working on improvements.
As we reported on election night, voters selected Mark Crowe.
Bryan County Sheriff-elect Mark Crowe says whether it be the Richmond Hill Police Department, Pembroke Police and even Bryan County Emergency Services, he plans to have a working relationship with every department in the county to be transparent to community members and improve communication across the county.
When it comes to Bryan County, oftentimes people think of it as only the north end and south end or Pembroke and Richmond Hill.
However, Sheriff-elect Mark Crowe says he plans to bring the county together to work as one unit when it comes to law enforcement.
“What I hope to do is try to get each one of us together in maybe a roundtable discussion of some sort and come together with some training that would benefit each department in a collaborative effort," said Crowe.
Collaboration, which Richmond Hill’s Police Chief is looking forward to.
“One of the things that both the candidates in the race had mentioned to me, both of me had spoken to me and said we really want to have a plan to work together with Richmond Hill, to work together with Pembroke, so I think it’s going to go well," said Richmond Hill Police Department Chief Mitch Shores.
Another priority for Crowe - technology - specifically for deputies on patrol.
“I feel like our department is lacking in technology. Computers in cars, I do realize there are some computers in cars now that have been installed in the cars since we began the campaign, body cameras, and new software programs.”
The big takeaway for the new sheriff elect - Communication, with each other, other agencies, and the people who call Bryan County home.
