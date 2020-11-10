Christmas comes early to Savannah business

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not quite Thanksgiving but some are already looking ahead to the holiday season.
From Christmas music to decorating, it seems many are looking for a familiar feeling; joy.
Of course, in Savannah most can only dream of a white Christmas.
Although you might not find snow, you can find just about everything else for a perfect holiday season at “Christmas on the River.”
“Between the music and the Santa’s and everything, that’s what we’ve got,” said Christmas on the River owner Karl Kriscovich.
For the past 35 years, Kriscovich has helped spread a little Christmas joy year round. But in all his years this one certainly stands out.
“I’ve never seen a year like this,” Kriscovich says,
Not only because of the pandemic, but because how people are now responding to it.
“Are you seeing people who maybe have got into the holiday spirit early this year?”
“Very early, people need this mentally,” Kriscovich responded.
Customers coming in perhaps looking for something to make them forget.
“They have nothing else good for this year. This is a nothing year.”
Or maybe make them laugh a little.
“The biggest selling ornament we got, which is the Christmas mask. Just a memento for the year,” laughed Kriscovich.
While this early Christmas rush is literally paying off for him.
“We’re fine here, you know, and after this year of all years this is going to be a great year.”
More important to Kriscovich is what it’s doing for others
“It really helps people to feel good for the rest of the year.”
Perhaps it gives us hope for what a new year may offer.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.