City holding public meeting to discuss Project DeRenne

A public meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Savannah Fairgrounds, located at 4801 Meding Street. Consultants and staff will give an overview of the project at 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m., and will be available to answer questions. Anyone with comments will be able to leave them in writing or with a court reporter.