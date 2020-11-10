City holding public meeting to discuss Project DeRenne

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is hosting a public meeting Tuesday to discuss Project DeRenne.
The plan is to revitalize the heavily traveled corridor for several different reasons, including congestion. There are five phases to this project, which was initiated in 2008. The plan includes rethinking the way people use DeRenne Avenue and creating an easier way for commuters to access Hunter Army Airfield and White Bluff Road.
Right now, the city is in Phase 3, which includes a complex environmental review to determine the impacts that the preliminary design may have on the project.
A public meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Savannah Fairgrounds, located at 4801 Meding Street. Consultants and staff will give an overview of the project at 4:30, 5:30, and 6:30 p.m., and will be available to answer questions. Anyone with comments will be able to leave them in writing or with a court reporter.
If you can’t attend in person, you can view the presentation through Zoom at kimley-horn.zoom.us/j/92242493167.
You can learn more about the project, register to attend a session on Nov. 10, and submit comments through Nov. 23 by clicking here.
