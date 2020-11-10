COVID-19 safety during holiday travel

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The holidays are just around the corner and if you are planning on traveling to visit family or friends there are a few precautions you might want to keep in mind.
If you have visitors for the holidays or you were planning on going somewhere, the town of Hilton Head wants you to be a little extra cautious.
“Well they’ve been coming all summer and they’ve been coming all fall and it’s been working pretty well," said Town Manager Steve Riley.
Normal holiday safety tips are about the best way to store leftovers. But this year, health officials are telling people the best way to avoid COVID-19 while traveling.
“The main precautions are just a really plan ahead.”
Doctors suggest if you are driving to bring your own snacks and drinks. That way you limit how many times you were going into convenience stores.
“Anything that your hands or fingers are going to be touching. So keypads, even your own cell phone keypad, you need to be washing frequently," said Coastal Carolina Staff Physician Carey Christiansen.
Safety precautions don’t end when the traveling does.
“And then think about the destination. Are you traveling somewhere that’s really high risk? Or are you coming from a high-risk place to a lower risk place?”
There are also guidelines for those who want to be tested for COVID-19 before or after their travels.
“It’s thought that between five and seven days post exposure you are going to minimize your false negative.”
But keep in mind you still need to be safe.
“We are constantly being exposed. So you may get tested before you travel, but then you have to remember that you were going to be exposed again in the airport, and on public transportation, all these places between the time you get tested and the time you arrive at your destination.”
Overall officials on Hilton Head say while they encourage relatives that are coming in to enjoy their time they just ask you to be safe.
“Our message is we’re still welcoming you here but remember we have a mask ordinance, please social distance, the numbers are up all over the country.”
And there is no strict quarantine orders here on the island but they do ask if you are traveling it just to make sure you are being safe and considering others.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.