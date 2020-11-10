DHEC offers COVID-19 travel, safety recommendations ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Thanksgiving holiday will look different for many South Carolina families as we continue to deal with a global pandemic.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control offered recommendations on Monday for a safer Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
DHEC officials are reminding residents to take actions to reduce the spread, which includes continuing to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“Try to keep gatherings small in terms of different households invited, ensure that proper social distancing and mask-wearing is observed, consider outdoor celebrations if weather permits, and bring more people together safely using video meetings,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and chief medical officer.
State health officials also recommend that South Carolinians limit their activities two weeks before a holiday gathering in order to try to curb the spread of the virus.
They add that staying at home is the best way to protect yourself and others. If you must travel, short trips by car with members of your own family with no stops along the way are considered low risk.
If you travel a longer distance, remember that many stopping places may be closed and “drive-through only” may mean that restrooms are closed and travelers should plan ahead.
Here are some lower-risk activities during the holiday season that’s recommended by the CDC:
- Having a small dinner with only people who live in your household
- Preparing traditional family recipes for family and neighbors, especially those at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and delivering them in a way that doesn’t involve contact with others. Currently, CDC says there is no evidence to suggest that handling or consuming food is associated with COVID-19
- Having a virtual dinner and sharing recipes with friends and family
- Shopping online rather than in person
- Watching sports events, parades, and movies from home
“Thanksgiving is an important time for family and friends to celebrate and reconnect, especially during such a difficult year,” said Kacka. “While we take time to reflect on all that we have to be thankful for, including our family, friends and loved ones, let’s remember that the actions we take today, could determine our ability to come together to celebrate holidays and family gatherings in the future.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.