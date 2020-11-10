Doug Roper sworn in as new mayor of Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Vidalia has a new mayor.
Doug Roper will fill the shoes of former Mayor Ronnie Dixon, who passed away earlier this year.
Roper was sworn in at Monday night’s city council meeting. He said as mayor, he wants to put a stop to drugs, gangs and violence. He also wants to grow the current business industry that’s already in the city and attract new businesses and put back into the youth as the next generation of leaders and workers.
Roper spent nine years on the school board and says his experience prepared him for this and he’s ready to get to work.
“Immediately, I think my time is going to be best spent on spending time with our city manager, with our city council. Getting a better understanding of what their current, immediate and long-range 5-year goals are and me sharing with them some of the things that I heard along the campaign and see if we can bridge some of that together,” said Roper.
Roper will fulfill former Mayor Dixon’s last year of his unexpired term and then he will be up for re-election next November for a four-year term.
