2 facing drugs, weapons charges after 6-month investigation in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Two people in Effingham County are facing several drug and weapons charges.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office says Ira Dylan Welsh and Ashley Swindell face marijuana trafficking charges after their drug unit recovered more than 40-pounds of marijuana with a street value of $120,000, as well as other cannabis products, at a home on Willow Drive in Guyton.
Deputies say the investigation spanned more than six months.
ECSO says both are charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. They say additional charges may be pending.
Welsh and Swindell are in the Effingham County Jail.
