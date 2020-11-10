Ga. Senate candidate John Ossoff shares what’s at stake for the U.S. Senate seat

“Well, I am so grateful for the confidence and support of the people in Chatham County," Ossoff said. “The stakes are really high. And this isn’t about political party, and it never has been. This is about whether we’re going to have competent, honest people representing us to get us out of this crisis. The bottom line is that both of Georgia’s senators were too busy looking after their own financial welfare to protect our state and to be honest with the people of our state about this pandemic. And in order for us to move forward. to recover to ensure that working families aren’t on the verge of foreclosure or eviction. To ensure that Georgia’s small businesses aren’t on the verge of insolvency. To ensure that we don’t lose hundreds of thousands more Americans to this virus, we need to be able to get things done to contain the pandemic and to recover economically. That’s what I will do if I have the honor of representing Georgia in Senate. And that’s why getting out and voting in this runoff is so important.”