Jamie’s Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caught between a rock and a hard place...aka Eta and High pressure to the north. We’ve had more rain by far today and we’re only going up from here.
Rain amounts should generally be be a quarter of an inch or less but some places could pick up a bit more. Most of us have reached 75° or more and so far we’ve reached 79° at the airport.
Rain will eventually taper off closer to 7pm, but deep moisture will pick up overnight. Needless to say, this is pretty rare for this time of year, and due to Tropical Storm Eta.
With the Veterans Day Parade tomorrow, there will be rain. The parade may start wet and end dry or vice versa, it’s just difficult to pinpoint tropical moisture. At least the temperatures will be mild, in the middle 70s.
It is a First Alert Weather on Thursday with the highest rainfall amounts expected and some isolated storms. There may be some street flooding, which could impact the morning AND evening commutes, and with the latter being darker, more caution needs to be taken navigating roads.
What about that cold front? Right now, it’s expected to push through the area Thursday night into Friday, but still expect rain on Friday.
Temperatures throughout the week top out in the upper 70s to 80° and morning lows will be around 70°, which are 20 degrees above normal.
Right now the weekend is looking much drier, fingers crossed for cold front pushing through. A stronger cold front will swing in Monday, bringing drier and cooler air back to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
A Small Craft Advisory is still in place with seas 4-7ft, winds 20kt - High Surf Advisory - Minor coastal flooding at Fort Pulaski will increase heading into the weekend.
Sending sunny thoughts!
JErtle
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.