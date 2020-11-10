2020 Masters tee times, pairings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The most unusual Masters Week in tournament history continued Tuesday in Augusta as players got in some more fine tuning before Thursday’s first round.
Tuesday is always a day to look forward to during Masters week. It’s the day we hear from most of the tournament favorites.
That didn’t change this week as the world’s best took their turns at the microphone.
It’s not the course that will be most different for the competitors, it’s the lack of patrons on the grounds.
For the players like Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, and defending champ Tiger Woods, there are normally galleries a few dozen deep following their every shot.
This week, there’s no such thing.
It’s a quiet walk up the fairways for the world’s best and they say that is what is going to take the most getting used as they vie for the green jacket over the weekend.
“We all miss the energy of the crowds. And yes, this year is going to be very different. It’s going to be stark in what we see, our sights into the greens, the energy that you hear from different roars, from different parts of the golf course. That’s what this tournament is all about, and we’re not going to have that this year. It’s going to be very different," said Tiger Woods.
“It’s weird because you can see almost every hole when you’re standing on 1 tee, you can look out and see everything. I’m not used to that. You’re not going to hear the roars that you’re used to hearing, so that will be quite different," said Brooks Koepka.
The lack of patrons could also impact sightlines and what they see as they approach a shot.
It’s going to be something to watch as the first round approaches.
Tee No. 1
- 7:00 a.m. - Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan
- 7:11 a.m. - Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond
- 7:22 a.m. - Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel
- 7:33 a.m. - Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na
- 7:44 a.m. - Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson
- 7:55 a.m. - Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos
- 8:06 a.m. - Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
- 8:17 a.m. - Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace
- 11:05 a.m. - Sung Kang, Erik Van Rooyen
- 11:16 a.m. - Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein
- 11:27 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger
- 11:38 a.m. - Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:49 a.m. - Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka
- 12:00 p.m. - Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy
- 12:11 p.m. - Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ
- 12:22 p.m. - Sungjae Im, Victor Perez, Brendon Todd
Tee No. 10
- 7:00 a.m. - Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin
- 7:11 a.m. - Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
- 7:22 a.m. - Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
- 7:33 a.m. - Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen
- 7:44 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau
- 7:55 a.m. - Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree
- 8:06 a.m. - Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter
- 8:17 a.m. - Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
- 11:05 a.m. - Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor
- 11:16 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Ben An
- 11:27 a.m. - Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:38 a.m. - Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
- 11:49 a.m. - Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:00 p.m. - Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli
- 12:11 p.m. - Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue
